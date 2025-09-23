Navratri 2025 Fasting: Ways To Battle Fatigue

Image Credits: Pexels
Feeling drained during the nine-day fast? You're not alone. Here's how to stay energised and enjoy the festival without exhaustion.
Banana, papaya, pomegranate or apple give natural sugars, fibre, and vitamins that kickstart energy without heavy digestion.
Sabudana, potatoes, and kuttu can cause energy spikes. Add peanuts, curd, or paneer to balance carbs with protein.
Dehydration is the primary cause of fatigue. Aim for 8-10 glasses of water, infused with lemon, mint or cucumber.
It's a natural electrolyte booster, prevents dizziness, and replenishes sodium and potassium lost during long rituals or dance nights.
Almonds, walnuts, and roasted makhana give protein, healthy fats and minerals perfect for beating mid-day slumps.
Instead of two heavy meals, eat smaller, frequent meals every 3-4 hours to avoid blood sugar crashes.
Pair fruits like oranges, amla or lemon with iron-rich foods to improve absorption and keep energy levels up.
Deep-fried sabudana vadas or kuttu pakoras slow you down. Opt for roasted or steamed versions to stay light.
Late-night garba is fun, but aim for seven hours of rest. A short nap can also restore energy.
If you feel dizzy or extremely weak, pause. Modify fasting rules as per your health needs. Navratri is about balance, not burnout.
