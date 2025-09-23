Navratri 2025 Fasting: Ways To Battle Fatigue


Feeling drained during the nine-day fast? You're not alone. Here's how to stay energised and enjoy the festival without exhaustion.

Start With Fruits

Banana, papaya, pomegranate or apple give natural sugars, fibre, and vitamins that kickstart energy without heavy digestion.

Carbs With Protein

Sabudana, potatoes, and kuttu can cause energy spikes. Add peanuts, curd, or paneer to balance carbs with protein.

Stay Hydrated

Dehydration is the primary cause of fatigue. Aim for 8-10 glasses of water, infused with lemon, mint or cucumber.

Include Coconut Water

It's a natural electrolyte booster, prevents dizziness, and replenishes sodium and potassium lost during long rituals or dance nights.

Snack Smart

Almonds, walnuts, and roasted makhana give protein, healthy fats and minerals perfect for beating mid-day slumps.

Time Meals Wisely

Instead of two heavy meals, eat smaller, frequent meals every 3-4 hours to avoid blood sugar crashes.

Add Vitamin C

Pair fruits like oranges, amla or lemon with iron-rich foods to improve absorption and keep energy levels up.

Avoid Oily Foods

Deep-fried sabudana vadas or kuttu pakoras slow you down. Opt for roasted or steamed versions to stay light.

Prioritise Sleep

Late-night garba is fun, but aim for seven hours of rest. A short nap can also restore energy.

Listen To Your Body

If you feel dizzy or extremely weak, pause. Modify fasting rules as per your health needs. Navratri is about balance, not burnout.

