Myths About Protein Intake

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Every individual needs a proper protein intake to ensure stable energy levels throughout the day. 

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Your body needs protein according to its activity levels and daily consumption habits.

More Protein Is Always Better

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People who have high physical activity levels need protein to function at their optimal levels. 

Protein Is Only For Gym Lovers

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Your kidneys need to be able to effectively process a high-protein diet to make sure the body absorbs it. 

High Protein Diets Harm The Kidneys

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This is untrue, as the body needs a balance of protein from both sources to maintain its health. 

Plant Protein Isn't “Real” Protein

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This is untrue, as plant-based protein sources can supply the body with its required protein levels. 

You Can't Get Enough Protein Without Meat

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