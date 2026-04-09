Myths About Protein Intake

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Every individual needs a proper protein intake to ensure stable energy levels throughout the day.
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Your body needs protein according to its activity levels and daily consumption habits.
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People who have high physical activity levels need protein to function at their optimal levels.
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Your kidneys need to be able to effectively process a high-protein diet to make sure the body absorbs it.
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This is untrue, as the body needs a balance of protein from both sources to maintain its health.
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This is untrue, as plant-based protein sources can supply the body with its required protein levels.
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