Monsoon Safety: Stay Rain-Ready


Heavy rains can be unpredictable in India, and also increase health and safety risks. Here are smart precautions to stay safe when stepping out.

Carry Rain Gear

Always keep a sturdy umbrella or a waterproof jacket. Choose lightweight, quick-dry fabrics.

Wear Proper Footwear

Avoid slippers or heels. Opt for non-slip, waterproof sandals or shoes to prevent falls.

Avoid Waterlogged Roads

Floodwater may hide open drains or potholes, increasing the risk of injury and infections.

Guard Against Mosquitoes

Stagnant rainwater breeds mosquitoes. Apply repellent and wear full-sleeved clothes.

Mask Up In Crowds

Monsoon air carries flu and cold viruses easily. A mask helps cut risk, especially in public transport.

Carry Drinking Water

Avoid roadside water sources. Carry your own clean bottle to prevent stomach infections.

Eat Homemade Food

Rainy season increases risk of food-borne illness. Skip roadside snacks and prefer hot, homemade meals.

Wear Breathable Clothing

Synthetic fabrics trap moisture. Go for cotton to avoid fungal infections and rashes.

Use Safe Transport

Avoid overcrowded buses or trains during peak rains. Choose cabs, carpools, or wait for safer conditions.

Beware of Electrical Hazards

Don't walk near electric poles, wires, or transformers in flooded areas.

Check Weather Updates

Track IMD alerts and city traffic updates before heading out.

