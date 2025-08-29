Monsoon Safety: Stay Rain-Ready

Image Credits: Pexels
Heavy rains can be unpredictable in India, and also increase health and safety risks. Here are smart precautions to stay safe when stepping out.
Always keep a sturdy umbrella or a waterproof jacket. Choose lightweight, quick-dry fabrics.
Avoid slippers or heels. Opt for non-slip, waterproof sandals or shoes to prevent falls.
Floodwater may hide open drains or potholes, increasing the risk of injury and infections.
Stagnant rainwater breeds mosquitoes. Apply repellent and wear full-sleeved clothes.
Monsoon air carries flu and cold viruses easily. A mask helps cut risk, especially in public transport.
Avoid roadside water sources. Carry your own clean bottle to prevent stomach infections.
Rainy season increases risk of food-borne illness. Skip roadside snacks and prefer hot, homemade meals.
Synthetic fabrics trap moisture. Go for cotton to avoid fungal infections and rashes.
Avoid overcrowded buses or trains during peak rains. Choose cabs, carpools, or wait for safer conditions.
Don't walk near electric poles, wires, or transformers in flooded areas.
Track IMD alerts and city traffic updates before heading out.
