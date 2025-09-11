Low GI Foods For Diabetics

Image Credits: Pexels
Here are some top low glycemic index (GI) foods that are suitable for diabetics.
Leafy greens, broccoli, cauliflower, and bell peppers are all low in carbs and high in fibre.
Oats, quinoa, barley, and whole grain bread have a lower GI compared to refined grains.
Lentils, chickpeas, and black beans are great sources of protein and fibre while having a low GI.
Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds provide healthy fats and are low GI.
Berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries), cherries, and apples have a lower GI.
They have a lower GI than regular potatoes and are packed with nutrients.
Eggs are a great protein source with almost no carbohydrates.
