Low GI Foods For Diabetics


Image Credits: Pexels


Here are some top low glycemic index (GI) foods that are suitable for diabetics.

Non-starchy vegetables

Leafy greens, broccoli, cauliflower, and bell peppers are all low in carbs and high in fibre.

Whole grains

Oats, quinoa, barley, and whole grain bread have a lower GI compared to refined grains.

Legumes

Lentils, chickpeas, and black beans are great sources of protein and fibre while having a low GI.

Nuts and Seeds

Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds provide healthy fats and are low GI.

Fruits

Berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries), cherries, and apples have a lower GI.

Sweet potatoes

They have a lower GI than regular potatoes and are packed with nutrients.

Eggs

Eggs are a great protein source with almost no carbohydrates.

