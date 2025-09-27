Low Carb, High Protein Snacks

Image Credits: Pexels
These foods can help you maintain a high-protein intake while keeping carbohydrates in check.
Image Credits: Pexels
A bowl of yogurt with nuts and seeds is a protein-packed snack.
Image Credits: Pexels
Paneer is high in protein and low in carbs. It is highly versatile and canbe consumed in various ways.
Image Credits: Pexels
A versatile protein source that's low in carbs. They can be boiled, scrambled, or made into an omelet.
Image Credits: Pexels
Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are high in protein and healthy fats.
Image Credits: Pexels
Choose low-carb protein bars that are low in sugar but high in protein. Always check the ingredients for added sugars.
Image Credits: Pexels
Options like almond or peanut butter can be enjoyed in moderation. Pair it with celery sticks for a satisfying crunch.
Image Credits: Pexels
Avocado is a superfood which contains healthy fats, fibre and potassium with lesser carbs.
Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: