Low Carb, High Protein Snacks


These foods can help you maintain a high-protein intake while keeping carbohydrates in check. 

Yogurt bowl

A bowl of yogurt with nuts and seeds is a protein-packed snack.

Cottage cheese

Paneer is high in protein and low in carbs. It is highly versatile and canbe consumed in various ways.

Eggs

A versatile protein source that's low in carbs. They can be boiled, scrambled, or made into an omelet.

Nuts and seeds

Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are high in protein and healthy fats.

Protein bars

Choose low-carb protein bars that are low in sugar but high in protein. Always check the ingredients for added sugars.

Nut butter

Options like almond or peanut butter can be enjoyed in moderation. Pair it with celery sticks for a satisfying crunch.

Avocado

Avocado is a superfood which contains healthy fats, fibre and potassium with lesser carbs.

