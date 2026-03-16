Long-Term Impacts Of Depression

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Depression is a mental health condition that affects the way a person thinks, acts, and feels.
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Depression and its impact can worsen angina, arthritis, asthma, and diabetes and increase overall risks.
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People with depression can have increased chances of developing heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and obesity.
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A major portion of the depressed population faces the issue of underdiagnosis and availing treatment options.
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The National Health Survey of India has flagged depression as the largest contributor of disability.
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