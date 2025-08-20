Is Sabudana Khichdi Good For Weight Loss?

Image Credits: Freepik
A popular vrat (fasting) dish in India, sabudana khichdi is light, filling, and tasty. But is it the right choice if you're trying to lose weight? Let's break it down.
Sabudana (tapioca pearls) is made from cassava root. It's mostly starch, providing quick energy, which is why it's eaten during fasting.
1 cup of cooked sabudana has about 200–250 calories, mostly from carbohydrates. Portion control is key.
Sabudana has very low dietary fibre content, so unless you add high-fibre add-ons, it won't keep you full.
Sabudana is easy to digest but low in protein, meaning it won't provide you with any additional nutritional value.
When cooked with peanuts, green chillies, and veggies, sabudana khichdi can be more filling, offering healthy fats and some protein.
If made with too much ghee or eaten in large portions, sabudana khichdi can spike blood sugar and add excess calories, slowing weight loss.
Use minimal ghee, add vegetables like carrots, beans, peas, and include roasted peanuts for balance.
Ideal as a light breakfast or snack. Avoid eating it late at night since its high-carb content may not get fully utilised.
Sabudana khichdi can be part of a weight-loss plan if eaten in moderation, with veggies and peanuts, and balanced with protein-rich meals through the day.
