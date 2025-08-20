Is Sabudana Khichdi Good For Weight Loss?


Image Credits: Freepik


A popular vrat (fasting) dish in India, sabudana khichdi is light, filling, and tasty. But is it the right choice if you're trying to lose weight? Let's break it down.

Image Credits: Freepik

What Is Sabudana?

Sabudana (tapioca pearls) is made from cassava root. It's mostly starch, providing quick energy, which is why it's eaten during fasting.

Image Credits: Freepik

Calorie Check

1 cup of cooked sabudana has about 200–250 calories, mostly from carbohydrates. Portion control is key.

Image Credits: Freepik

Low In Fibre

Sabudana has very low dietary fibre content, so unless you add high-fibre add-ons, it won't keep you full.

Image Credits: Freepik

Low In Protein

Sabudana is easy to digest but low in protein, meaning it won't provide you with any additional nutritional value.

Image Credits: Freepik

Why It Works (Sometimes)

When cooked with peanuts, green chillies, and veggies, sabudana khichdi can be more filling, offering healthy fats and some protein.

Image Credits: Freepik

Why It May Not Work

If made with too much ghee or eaten in large portions, sabudana khichdi can spike blood sugar and add excess calories, slowing weight loss.

Image Credits: Freepik

Best Way To Cook It

Use minimal ghee, add vegetables like carrots, beans, peas, and include roasted peanuts for balance.

Image Credits: Freepik

When To Eat It

Ideal as a light breakfast or snack. Avoid eating it late at night since its high-carb content may not get fully utilised.

Image Credits: Freepik

Final Verdict

Sabudana khichdi can be part of a weight-loss plan if eaten in moderation, with veggies and peanuts, and balanced with protein-rich meals through the day.

Image Credits: Freepik

Image Credits: Pexels

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here