Is Pineapple Good For Diabetics?


Image Credits: Pexels


Pineapple is not just a sweet, sour and juicy fruit. It is also packed with dietary fibre, antioxidants and other nutrients that are beneficial.

Image Credits: Pexels

Sweet Dilemma

Pineapple is tasty and nutritious, but its natural sugars make it tricky for diabetics.

Image Credits: Pexels

Nutrient Boost

It's rich in vitamin C, manganese, and antioxidants that support overall health.

Image Credits: Pexels

Sugar Alert

Pineapple contains natural sugars that can raise blood glucose if eaten carelessly.

Image Credits: Pexels

GI Score

With a glycaemic index of 59, pineapple sits in the medium range. So, moderate consumption is best.

Image Credits: Pexels

Enzyme Edge

Bromelain in pineapple aids digestion and reduces inflammation.

Image Credits: Pexels

Safe Portion

Half a cup of fresh pineapple chunks is a sensible serving for diabetics.

Image Credits: Pexels

Juice Trap

Pineapple juice and canned pineapple are high in sugar and best avoided.

Image Credits: Pexels

Smart Pairing

Combine pineapple with protein or fibre (like yogurt or nuts) to slow sugar absorption.

Image Credits: Pexels

Meal Timing

Eating pineapple with a meal is safer than snacking on it alone.

Image Credits: Pexels

Doctor's Advice

Always consult your doctor before making pineapple a regular part of your diet.

Image Credits: Pexels

Image Credits: Pexels

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here