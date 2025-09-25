Is Pineapple Good For Diabetics?

Image Credits: Pexels
Pineapple is not just a sweet, sour and juicy fruit. It is also packed with dietary fibre, antioxidants and other nutrients that are beneficial.
Pineapple is tasty and nutritious, but its natural sugars make it tricky for diabetics.
It's rich in vitamin C, manganese, and antioxidants that support overall health.
Pineapple contains natural sugars that can raise blood glucose if eaten carelessly.
With a glycaemic index of 59, pineapple sits in the medium range. So, moderate consumption is best.
Bromelain in pineapple aids digestion and reduces inflammation.
Half a cup of fresh pineapple chunks is a sensible serving for diabetics.
Pineapple juice and canned pineapple are high in sugar and best avoided.
Combine pineapple with protein or fibre (like yogurt or nuts) to slow sugar absorption.
Eating pineapple with a meal is safer than snacking on it alone.
Always consult your doctor before making pineapple a regular part of your diet.
