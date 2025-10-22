Is Peanut Butter Good For Diabetes?

Image Credits: Pexels
Peanut butter is rich in protein, healthy fats, and fibre. But it is also rich in fats. So should you have it if you are prediabetic or diabetic?
With a glycaemic index (GI) of around 14, peanut butter causes a slow, steady rise in blood sugar, making it a better option than sugary spreads.
Each spoon offers 7-8 grams of protein, which helps control hunger and prevents sudden glucose spikes after meals.
The monounsaturated fats in peanut butter support insulin sensitivity and heart health, both crucial for people with diabetes.
Despite its benefits, peanut butter is high in calories, about 180-200 kcal per 2 tablespoons. Stick to 1 tablespoon per serving.
Many commercial brands contain added sugar, salt, or hydrogenated oils, which can offset its benefits. Always check labels before buying.
Choose natural or unsweetened peanut butter with just peanuts (and maybe a pinch of salt). No additives, no trans fats.
Pair peanut butter with whole-grain bread, fruits (like apple slices), or oats for a balanced snack that keeps sugar stable.
Skip peanut butter with white bread, chocolate spreads, or jams, these add unnecessary sugar and carbs.
People with peanut allergies should strictly avoid it. Also, consult your doctor if you have kidney issues or are on calorie restrictions.
Experts recommend 1-2 tablespoons per day, preferably in the morning or as a snack, and not with heavy carb meals.
