Is Peanut Butter Good For Diabetes?


Peanut butter is rich in protein, healthy fats, and fibre. But it is also rich in fats. So should you have it if you are prediabetic or diabetic?

Low Glycaemic Index

With a glycaemic index (GI) of around 14, peanut butter causes a slow, steady rise in blood sugar, making it a better option than sugary spreads.

Protein Power

Each spoon offers 7-8 grams of protein, which helps control hunger and prevents sudden glucose spikes after meals.

Healthy Fats

The monounsaturated fats in peanut butter support insulin sensitivity and heart health, both crucial for people with diabetes.

Portion Control

Despite its benefits, peanut butter is high in calories, about 180-200 kcal per 2 tablespoons. Stick to 1 tablespoon per serving.

Added Sugar

Many commercial brands contain added sugar, salt, or hydrogenated oils, which can offset its benefits. Always check labels before buying.

Pick The Best Choice

Choose natural or unsweetened peanut butter with just peanuts (and maybe a pinch of salt). No additives, no trans fats.

Good Pairings

Pair peanut butter with whole-grain bread, fruits (like apple slices), or oats for a balanced snack that keeps sugar stable.

Avoid Sugary Combos

Skip peanut butter with white bread, chocolate spreads, or jams, these add unnecessary sugar and carbs.

Allergies and Cautions

People with peanut allergies should strictly avoid it. Also, consult your doctor if you have kidney issues or are on calorie restrictions.

How Much Is Safe?

Experts recommend 1-2 tablespoons per day, preferably in the morning or as a snack, and not with heavy carb meals.

