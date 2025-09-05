Is Papaya Good For Weight Loss?

Image Credits: Pexels
Papaya is widely eaten raw or ripe, and is known for digestive benefits and immunity support. But is it really a weight-loss-friendly fruit?
Image Credits: Pexels
Papaya provides natural sweetness without excess calories, and is an ideal substitute for desserts or sugary snacks.
Image Credits: Pexels
Due to its high fibre content, papaya improves satiety, reduces overeating and supports smooth digestion.
Image Credits: Pexels
Papaya contains papain enzyme that aids protein digestion, reduces bloating and indigestion.
Image Credits: Pexels
With its high water and fibre content, papaya prevents constipation and promotes a healthy digestive system.
Image Credits: Pexels
Papaya has lycopene and vitamin C fight free radicals which reduce inflammation that can hinder metabolism.
Image Credits: Pexels
Papaya is 88% water, so eating it keeps the body hydrated, flushes out toxins, aiding weight loss indirectly.
Image Credits: Pexels
Papaya is a low glycaemic index fruit, doesn't cause sudden spikes in blood sugar, and is safe for diabetics in moderate amounts.
Image Credits: Pexels
1 cup or 150g is a good serving size for papaya. Avoid excess consumption and balance with other fruits and a healthy diet.
Image Credits: Pexels
Pregnant women, people with latex allergy, and those with IBS should consult a doctor before consuming papaya.
Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: