Is Khichdi Good For Weight Loss?

India's comfort food may also be a smart choice for managing weight, especially during the festive season.
Khichdi combines rice, lentils and often veggies, offering carbs, protein, and dietary fibre in the right ratio.
A simple khichdi with dal, rice, veggies and minimal ghee is filling but not calorie-heavy.
The fibre and protein help you feel full for longer, curbing overeating and snacking.
Easy to digest, khichdi prevents bloating and discomfort often linked with crash diets.
Adding vegetables like carrots, cauliflower, spinach, peas or beans boosts vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
One wholesome bowl reduces the need for multiple dishes and extra calories.
Excess ghee, papad, achar, or fried sides can turn a light khichdi meal into a calorie-dense one.
When cooked smartly and consumed in moderation, khichdi is a simple, balanced, and effective weight-loss ally.
