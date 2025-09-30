Is Khichdi Good For Weight Loss?


India's comfort food may also be a smart choice for managing weight, especially during the festive season.

Balanced Meal

Khichdi combines rice, lentils and often veggies, offering carbs, protein, and dietary fibre in the right ratio.

Low Calorie

A simple khichdi with dal, rice, veggies and minimal ghee is filling but not calorie-heavy.

High Satiety Value

The fibre and protein help you feel full for longer, curbing overeating and snacking.

Gentle On Digestion

Easy to digest, khichdi prevents bloating and discomfort often linked with crash diets.

Packed With Micronutrients

Adding vegetables like carrots, cauliflower, spinach, peas or beans boosts vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Supports Portion Control

One wholesome bowl reduces the need for multiple dishes and extra calories.

Caution: Add-Ons

Excess ghee, papad, achar, or fried sides can turn a light khichdi meal into a calorie-dense one.

Verdict

When cooked smartly and consumed in moderation, khichdi is a simple, balanced, and effective weight-loss ally.

