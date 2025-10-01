Is Guava Good For Weight Loss?

Image Credits: Pexels
Guava is low-calorie, fibre-rich, nutrient-dense, and a perfect weight-loss ally when eaten in moderation.
One guava has around 5-6 grams of fibre, helping you feel full and curb overeating.
Fibre aids bowel movement and prevents bloating or constipation, common during diets.
Guava releases sugar slowly, making it safe for blood sugar balance and diabetes-friendly.
The combo of water and fibre in guava keeps you satisfied, reducing mid-meal cravings.
Guava has more Vitamin C than oranges, boosting immunity while making it a regular part of your diet.
Vitamin C and antioxidants in guavas may improve fat metabolism and overall energy levels.
Studies show guava leaf extract may help manage glucose and insulin levels, aiding weight control.
High water content in guava keeps you hydrated, which is essential for fat-burning and satiety.
Guavas are best eaten whole with peel (washed). Avoid overripe guavas late at night to prevent acidity.
