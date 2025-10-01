Is Guava Good For Weight Loss?


Guava is low-calorie, fibre-rich, nutrient-dense, and a perfect weight-loss ally when eaten in moderation.

Rich In Fiber

One guava has around 5-6 grams of fibre, helping you feel full and curb overeating.

Supports Digestion

Fibre aids bowel movement and prevents bloating or constipation, common during diets.

Low Glycaemic Index

Guava releases sugar slowly, making it safe for blood sugar balance and diabetes-friendly.

Boosts Satiety

The combo of water and fibre in guava keeps you satisfied, reducing mid-meal cravings.

Vitamin C Boost

Guava has more Vitamin C than oranges, boosting immunity while making it a regular part of your diet.

Aids Fat Burning

Vitamin C and antioxidants in guavas may improve fat metabolism and overall energy levels.

Regulates Insulin

Studies show guava leaf extract may help manage glucose and insulin levels, aiding weight control.

Hydration Boost

High water content in guava keeps you hydrated, which is essential for fat-burning and satiety.

Portion & Timing

Guavas are best eaten whole with peel (washed). Avoid overripe guavas late at night to prevent acidity.

