Is Daliya Good For Weight Loss?

Image Credits: Pexels
Daliya, or broken wheat, is a wholesome Indian staple often recommended for healthy eating. But does it actually help in weight loss?
Image Credits: Pexels
Daliya is high in dietary fibre, which keeps you full longer and reduces unnecessary snacking.
Image Credits: Pexels
A bowl of plain daliya has fewer calories compared to oily or refined carb meals: ideal for calorie control.
Image Credits: Pexels
Its fibre content promotes smooth digestion and prevents constipation, often linked with poor weight management.
Image Credits: Pexels
Daliya can be made sweet or savoury dishes, keeping your diet diverse and sustainable.
Image Credits: Pexels
Especially when cooked with milk, dal, or vegetables, daliya provides good plant-based protein for muscle repair.
Image Credits: Pexels
Daliya releases sugar slowly into the bloodstream, helping control blood sugar and reduce fat storage.
Image Credits: Pexels
Adding fruits and vegetables boosts nutrition, increases satiety, and makes daliya a balanced weight-loss meal.
Image Credits: Pexels
Unlike refined carbs, daliya prevents sudden hunger pangs and binge eating.
Image Credits: Pexels
Yes, daliya can aid weight loss if eaten plain or with healthy add-ons. Cook it wisely, control portions, and make it part of a balanced diet for best results.
Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: