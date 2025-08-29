Is Daliya Good For Weight Loss?


Image Credits: Pexels


Daliya, or broken wheat, is a wholesome Indian staple often recommended for healthy eating. But does it actually help in weight loss?

Image Credits: Pexels

Rich In Fibre

Daliya is high in dietary fibre, which keeps you full longer and reduces unnecessary snacking.

Image Credits: Pexels

Low In Calories

A bowl of plain daliya has fewer calories compared to oily or refined carb meals: ideal for calorie control.

Image Credits: Pexels

Supports Digestion

Its fibre content promotes smooth digestion and prevents constipation, often linked with poor weight management.

Image Credits: Pexels

Versatile Meal Option

Daliya can be made sweet or savoury dishes, keeping your diet diverse and sustainable.

Image Credits: Pexels

High In Protein

Especially when cooked with milk, dal, or vegetables, daliya provides good plant-based protein for muscle repair.

Image Credits: Pexels

Low Glycaemic Index

Daliya releases sugar slowly into the bloodstream, helping control blood sugar and reduce fat storage.

Image Credits: Pexels

Pairs Well With Others

Adding fruits and vegetables boosts nutrition, increases satiety, and makes daliya a balanced weight-loss meal.

Image Credits: Pexels

Promotes Satiety

Unlike refined carbs, daliya prevents sudden hunger pangs and binge eating.

Image Credits: Pexels

Yes, daliya can aid weight loss if eaten plain or with healthy add-ons. Cook it wisely, control portions, and make it part of a balanced diet for best results.

Image Credits: Pexels

Image Credits: Pexels

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here