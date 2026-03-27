Indian Herbs To Help With Stress

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Indian herbs from Ayurveda offer natural support for managing stress by acting as adaptogens and calming the mind. Here are eight key ones with brief explanations.

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

This adaptogenic root reduces cortisol levels, eases anxiety, and improves sleep quality.

Ashwagandha

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Tulsi balances the mind, combats mental fatigue, and has anti-anxiety properties as a daily tonic.

Tulsi (Holy Basil)

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Brahmi enhances cognitive function, reduces overthinking, and promotes mental clarity under stress.

Brahmi

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

This herb supports emotional balance, nourishes the nervous system, and alleviates stress-related fatigue.

Shatavari

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Gotu Kola boosts brain health, fights anxiety and depression, and improves overall cognition.

Gotu Kola

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Jatamansi calms the nervous system, reduces oxidative stress, and aids in better sleep.

Jatamansi

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Shankhpushpi soothes the mind, enhances memory, and helps manage anxiety symptoms effectively.

Shankhpushpi

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