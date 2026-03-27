Indian Herbs To Help With Stress

Image Credit: Unsplash
Indian herbs from Ayurveda offer natural support for managing stress by acting as adaptogens and calming the mind. Here are eight key ones with brief explanations.
Image Credit: Unsplash
This adaptogenic root reduces cortisol levels, eases anxiety, and improves sleep quality.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Tulsi balances the mind, combats mental fatigue, and has anti-anxiety properties as a daily tonic.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Brahmi enhances cognitive function, reduces overthinking, and promotes mental clarity under stress.
Image Credit: Unsplash
This herb supports emotional balance, nourishes the nervous system, and alleviates stress-related fatigue.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Gotu Kola boosts brain health, fights anxiety and depression, and improves overall cognition.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Jatamansi calms the nervous system, reduces oxidative stress, and aids in better sleep.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Shankhpushpi soothes the mind, enhances memory, and helps manage anxiety symptoms effectively.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: