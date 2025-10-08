Immunity Boosting Foods For Season Change

Image Credits: Pexels
Seasonal changes stress your immune system, making you more vulnerable to coughs, colds, and fatigue. Here are simple foods that help your body fight infections and adapt to changing weather.
Oranges, lemons, amla, and other vitamin C-rich fruits boost white blood cell activity and fight infections.
Allicin in garlic helps your body resist viruses and bacteria while reducing inflammation.
Fresh ginger soothes sore throats, eases congestion, and supports digestion during weather transitions.
Tulsi acts as a natural adaptogen, helping the body handle stress and enhance immune resilience.
Honey coats the throat, provides antioxidants, and helps control cough and mild infections.
Oats, ragi, and brown rice provide complex carbs, zinc, and B-vitamins that keep energy and immunity steady.
Locally grown produce like guava, spinach, carrots, and beetroot supply essential vitamins and antioxidants.
Almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, and flaxseeds offer vitamin E and omega-3 fats that strengthen immunity.
Probiotic-rich foods like yogurt, idli, and kimchi improve gut health, your body's first immune barrier.
Curcumin and piperine together enhance anti-inflammatory and antioxidant protection naturally.
Eggs, paneer, pulses, and fish repair tissues and support antibody production against infections.
Drink enough water, green tea, or herbal infusions with tulsi, giloy, or cinnamon to flush toxins.
