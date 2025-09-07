How To Use Moringa For Better Health


Moringa leaves are highly nutritious. They are well-packed with vitamin A, vitamin C, iron, protein, calcium and magnesium.

Moringa powder

This powder is versatile and easy to use. You can sprinkle it over foods and drinks or simply mix a tablespoon in a glass of water.

Smoothies

Blend fresh moringa leaves with bananas and berries to make a smoothie.

Salads

For a nice crunch toss fresh moringa leaves into your salads.

Soups and stews

Add moringa leaves to soups or stews for a nutrient boost.

Chutneys

You can blend moringa leaves with spices and other ingredients to create a flavorful chutney.

Roti

Add moringa powder or paste of fresh moringa leaves to your roti dough. 

Moringa tea

Brew dried moringa leaves in hot water to make a soothing herbal tea. 

