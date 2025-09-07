How To Use Moringa For Better Health

Image Credits: Pexels
Moringa leaves are highly nutritious. They are well-packed with vitamin A, vitamin C, iron, protein, calcium and magnesium.
This powder is versatile and easy to use. You can sprinkle it over foods and drinks or simply mix a tablespoon in a glass of water.
Blend fresh moringa leaves with bananas and berries to make a smoothie.
For a nice crunch toss fresh moringa leaves into your salads.
Add moringa leaves to soups or stews for a nutrient boost.
You can blend moringa leaves with spices and other ingredients to create a flavorful chutney.
Add moringa powder or paste of fresh moringa leaves to your roti dough.
Brew dried moringa leaves in hot water to make a soothing herbal tea.
