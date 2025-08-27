How To Use Apple Cider Vinegar For Weight Loss


While research hasn't completely proved that apple cider vinegar can help you lose weight, it is commonly believed that taking it in small amounts can suppress hunger.

A few studies have suggested that apple cider vinegar may promote fullness, which can decrease calorie intake. 

For weight loss, you must use 1-2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar (ACV) and not more than that.

You should never consume ACV as it is. Always dilute it by adding 1-2 tablespoons to around 15-30 ml of water.

Consume this water in 2-3 doses throughout the day, especially before meals.

Drinking it before meals can help reduce appetite and contribute to weight loss.

ACV can also help improve insulin sensitivity, reduce cholesterol, and kill harmful bacteria and viruses.

ACV may assist in weight loss; however, it alone cannot help you lose weight. Combine it with balanced meals and regular physical exercise for effective results.

