How To Treat Food Poisoning With Home Remedies

Food poisoning cases usually increase during monsoons, which is why having handy home remedies for mild cases matters. Please consult a doctor immediately if your case is severe.
Light, liquid and easy to digest, dahi or yogurt is packed with pre- and probiotics that help restore gut health.
Lemon juice has anti-bacterial properties and water helps with hydration, so this combination works.
Rich in electrolytes and fibre, ripe bananas are also easy to digest when mashed and consumed.
Packed with anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, ginger helps when grated, boiled with water and consumed at room temperature.
Rich in fibre, healthy gut bacteria and plenty of microminerals, apples work as a great home remedy for food poisoning.
Having watery dal can replenish electrolytes, protein and microminerals, making your body's recovery easier.
Honey has anti-fungal, anti-bacterial properties, which is why having it when mixed with water has benefits.
Cold chaas is refreshing and probiotic-rich, which is why it helps soothe the symptoms of food poisoning.
