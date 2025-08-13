How To Treat Food Poisoning With Home Remedies


Food poisoning cases usually increase during monsoons, which is why having handy home remedies for mild cases matters. Please consult a doctor immediately if your case is severe.

Dahi

Light, liquid and easy to digest, dahi or yogurt is packed with pre- and probiotics that help restore gut health.

Lemon Water

Lemon juice has anti-bacterial properties and water helps with hydration, so this combination works.

Ripe Bananas

Rich in electrolytes and fibre, ripe bananas are also easy to digest when mashed and consumed.

Ginger

Packed with anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, ginger helps when grated, boiled with water and consumed at room temperature.

Apples

Rich in fibre, healthy gut bacteria and plenty of microminerals, apples work as a great home remedy for food poisoning.

Watery Dal

Having watery dal can replenish electrolytes, protein and microminerals, making your body's recovery easier.

Honey Water

Honey has anti-fungal, anti-bacterial properties, which is why having it when mixed with water has benefits.

Cold Buttermilk

Cold chaas is refreshing and probiotic-rich, which is why it helps soothe the symptoms of food poisoning.

