How To Treat A Low-Grade Fever

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A low-grade fever is a slight elevation in body temperature that requires care to treat.
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Your body needs absolute rest to recover from a low-grade fever, as the immune system is fighting a possible infection.
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You need to hydrate constantly to avoid fever-related dehydration.
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Your body needs to regulate its temperature, so wearing breathable clothes is necessary.
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The discomfort from a low-grade fever needs to be addressed to reduce discomfort.
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A diet that can provide the body with the required nutrient intake should be eaten.
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A low-grade fever needs medical attention when it lasts more than two to three days.
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