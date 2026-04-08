How To Treat A Low-Grade Fever

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A low-grade fever is a slight elevation in body temperature that requires care to treat.

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Your body needs absolute rest to recover from a low-grade fever, as the immune system is fighting a possible infection.

Rest

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

You need to hydrate constantly to avoid fever-related dehydration.


Hydration

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Your body needs to regulate its temperature, so wearing breathable clothes is necessary.

Light Clothing

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

The discomfort from a low-grade fever needs to be addressed to reduce discomfort.

Lukewarm Sponging

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

A diet that can provide the body with the required nutrient intake should be eaten.

Simple Diet

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

A low-grade fever needs medical attention when it lasts more than two to three days.

Medical Attention

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