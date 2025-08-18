How To Reduce Inflammation Naturally


Inflammation is a normal and important process, however, chronic inflammation can do more harm than good and increase the risk of several chronic conditions.

Anti-inflammatory diet

Omega-3 fatty acids, leafy greens, turmeric, nuts, seeds, antioxidants, fresh fruits, ginger and garlic are some of the best anti-inflammatory foods.

Exercise

Engaging in regular physical activity can help lower inflammatory markers. 

Sleep well

Inadequate sleep can increase inflammation. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night.

Limit sugar

High sugar intake and processed foods can trigger inflammation. Limit consumption of sugary beverages, sweets, and refined carbohydrates.

Avoid alcohol

Excessive alcohol can lead to inflammation. If you drink alcohol, do so in moderation.

Manage stress

Chronic stress can contribute to inflammation, so practices such as mindfulness, meditation, yoga, or deep breathing can help lower.

If you have a pre-existing condition, seek medical help to manage inflammation as it may worsen your condition.

