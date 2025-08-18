How To Reduce Inflammation Naturally

Image Credits: Pexels
Inflammation is a normal and important process, however, chronic inflammation can do more harm than good and increase the risk of several chronic conditions.
Image Credits: Pexels
Omega-3 fatty acids, leafy greens, turmeric, nuts, seeds, antioxidants, fresh fruits, ginger and garlic are some of the best anti-inflammatory foods.
Image Credits: Pexels
Engaging in regular physical activity can help lower inflammatory markers.
Image Credits: Pexels
Inadequate sleep can increase inflammation. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night.
Image Credits: Pexels
High sugar intake and processed foods can trigger inflammation. Limit consumption of sugary beverages, sweets, and refined carbohydrates.
Image Credits: Pexels
Excessive alcohol can lead to inflammation. If you drink alcohol, do so in moderation.
Image Credits: Pexels
Chronic stress can contribute to inflammation, so practices such as mindfulness, meditation, yoga, or deep breathing can help lower.
Image Credits: Pexels
If you have a pre-existing condition, seek medical help to manage inflammation as it may worsen your condition.
Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: