How To Prevent Caffeine Cravings

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Caffeine is necessary to keep you awake, alert, and focused. But overconsumption of caffeine can have side effects. Here is how you can prevent caffeine cravings.
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If you plan to eliminate caffeine from your diet, then you ought to gradually give it up to avoid sudden crashes.
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You need to keep an active track of your caffeine consumption, be it tea, coffee, or energy drinks; their caffeine content gets compounded.
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You need to hydrate your body by consuming a variety of drinks to properly supplement the caffeine requirement.
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You can reduce your coffee or tea dependence by switching to herbal teas whose caffeine spike is lower.
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You need to explore caffeine-free alternatives that can improve your caffeine tolerance and provide you with health benefits at the same time.
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