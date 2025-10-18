How To Prevent Back Strain While Diwali Cleaning

Image Credits: Pexels
Over 60% of adults report back pain after festive cleaning. Repetitive bending, lifting heavy boxes, and awkward postures strain your spine and core muscles.
Image Credits: Freepik
Treat cleaning like a workout! Spend 5-10 minutes doing gentle stretches or spot walking to loosen your back, neck, and shoulder muscles.
Image Credits: Pexels
Bend from your knees, not your waist. Keep your back straight and engage your core muscles when reaching or lifting items from the floor.
Image Credits: Pexels
When lifting heavy boxes get a good grip, keep the load close to your body, avoid twisting while lifting. If it's too heavy, get help!
Image Credits: Pexels
Use a stool or mop with an extendable handle. Constant forward bending compresses your lower spine and causes muscle fatigue.
Image Credits: Pexels
Don't try to clean the entire house in a day. Break tasks into short bursts with rest breaks to prevent overexertion.
Image Credits: Pexels
Cleaning burns calories! Drink water, stretch between tasks, and avoid skipping meals as dehydration increases muscle stiffness.
Image Credits: Pexels
Avoid cleaning barefoot on hard floors. Supportive, cushioned footwear helps maintain balance and reduces pressure on your spine.
Image Credits: Pexels
Use a ladder or stool to clean ceiling fans or cupboards. Overreaching strains shoulder and neck muscles, and increases fall risk.
Image Credits: Pexels
Don't use just one side of your body for all tasks. Alternate arms and directions while dusting or scrubbing to maintain muscle balance.
Image Credits: Pexels
Microfibre mops, long-handled dusters, and lightweight vacuum cleaners reduce bending and twisting motions.
Image Credits: Pexels
Cool down your muscles with a few minutes of back, hamstring, and shoulder stretches. This prevents stiffness and soreness the next morning.
Image Credits: Pexels
Stop immediately if you feel sharp or radiating pain, numbness or tingling, sudden weakness in your legs. Seek medical advice if pain persists beyond 48 hours.
Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: