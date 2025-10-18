How To Prevent Back Strain While Diwali Cleaning


Over 60% of adults report back pain after festive cleaning. Repetitive bending, lifting heavy boxes, and awkward postures strain your spine and core muscles.

Warm Up

Treat cleaning like a workout! Spend 5-10 minutes doing gentle stretches or spot walking to loosen your back, neck, and shoulder muscles.

Mind Your Posture

Bend from your knees, not your waist. Keep your back straight and engage your core muscles when reaching or lifting items from the floor.

Lift Smart, Not Hard

When lifting heavy boxes get a good grip, keep the load close to your body, avoid twisting while lifting. If it's too heavy, get help!

Avoid Bending Too Long

Use a stool or mop with an extendable handle. Constant forward bending compresses your lower spine and causes muscle fatigue.

Divide The Workload

Don't try to clean the entire house in a day. Break tasks into short bursts with rest breaks to prevent overexertion.

Stay Hydrated

Cleaning burns calories! Drink water, stretch between tasks, and avoid skipping meals as dehydration increases muscle stiffness.

Use Proper Footwear

Avoid cleaning barefoot on hard floors. Supportive, cushioned footwear helps maintain balance and reduces pressure on your spine.

Don't Reach Overhead

Use a ladder or stool to clean ceiling fans or cupboards. Overreaching strains shoulder and neck muscles, and increases fall risk.

Switch Sides Frequently

Don't use just one side of your body for all tasks. Alternate arms and directions while dusting or scrubbing to maintain muscle balance.

Use Ergonomic Tools

Microfibre mops, long-handled dusters, and lightweight vacuum cleaners reduce bending and twisting motions.

Stretch After

Cool down your muscles with a few minutes of back, hamstring, and shoulder stretches. This prevents stiffness and soreness the next morning.

Watch Warning Signs

Stop immediately if you feel sharp or radiating pain, numbness or tingling, sudden weakness in your legs. Seek medical advice if pain persists beyond 48 hours.

