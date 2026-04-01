How To Practise Exercise Snacking

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Exercise snacking involves short bursts of exercise that can strengthen the bodies of people who perform it.

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

You need to look for openings in your day, like when returning to your desk after lunch and taking the stairs to do so.

Identify Opportunities

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

You need to choose activities that you enjoy or make them pleasurable to make sure your daily quota of physical activity is fulfilled.


Choose Enjoyable Activities

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

You need a stretching and warm-up routine to slowly ease yourself into the exercise routine.

Warm-Up

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

You need to practise exercise snacking consistently to see visible results on your health and establish a long-term healthy routine.

Consistency

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

You need to know what your body is capable of, and you need to decide how much to push your body into exercise to strike a balance between seeing visible results safely without fatigue.

Assess Your Body's Condition

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