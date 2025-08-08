How To Lower Dementia Risk


Dementia affects memory, thinking, and social abilities, and is often associated with ageing. Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia.

Healthy habits can benefit brain health and reduce the chances of worsening memory loss. They may also help slow down the progression of dementia.

Stay physically active

Regular exercise plays a role in keeping your brain and body healthy. It can help you prevent, delay, or manage chronic diseases, like dementia.

Manage stress

Practice mindfulness, meditation, or yoga to lower stress levels, as chronic stress can negatively impact brain health.

Eat right

A diet-rich in whole foods, healthy fats and antioxidants to support your brain health. Also, limit the consumption of processed foods.

Avoid smoking & alcohol

Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption are associated with a higher risk of cognitive impairment.

Manage BP & diabetes

When not managed properly, diabetes and BP can increase the risk of dementia.

Regular check-ups

Monitor and manage chronic conditions, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol, which can affect brain health.

