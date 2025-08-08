How To Lower Dementia Risk

Image Credits: Pexels
Dementia affects memory, thinking, and social abilities, and is often associated with ageing. Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia.
Healthy habits can benefit brain health and reduce the chances of worsening memory loss. They may also help slow down the progression of dementia.
Regular exercise plays a role in keeping your brain and body healthy. It can help you prevent, delay, or manage chronic diseases, like dementia.
Practice mindfulness, meditation, or yoga to lower stress levels, as chronic stress can negatively impact brain health.
A diet-rich in whole foods, healthy fats and antioxidants to support your brain health. Also, limit the consumption of processed foods.
Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption are associated with a higher risk of cognitive impairment.
When not managed properly, diabetes and BP can increase the risk of dementia.
Monitor and manage chronic conditions, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol, which can affect brain health.
