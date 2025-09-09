How To Lose Weight With PCOS

Image Credits: Pexels
PCOS is a hormonal disorder that causes symptoms like irregular periods, weight gain, acne, and excessive hair growth.
There's no cure for PCOS, however, weight loss is often recommended as the most effective strategy for alleviating PCOS symptoms.
Losing weight with PCOS can be challenging, but it is achievable with a combination of dietary changes and regular exercise.
Eat a balanced diet rich in whole grains, fruits, lean protein, vegetables and healthy fats.
Stay physically active. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week.
High stress levels can exacerbate PCOS symptoms and lead to weight gain. Practices like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises to manage stress.
Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night. Poor sleep can disrupt hormones and increase cravings, making weight loss more difficult.
Drinking enough water is essential for overall health and can aid in weight loss.
