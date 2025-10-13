How To Keep Your Lungs Healthy


Image Credits: Pexels


Cold air, pollution, and infections can strain your lungs during winters. Here's how to protect them.

Image Credits: Pexels

Know The Risks

Winter air is dry and polluted, making breathing harder and infections easier.

Image Credits: Pexels

Cover Up

Wrap a scarf over your nose and mouth to warm and humidify the air you breathe outdoors.

Image Credits: Pexels

Stay Hydrated

Drinking enough fluids keeps mucus thin and your airways clear.

Image Credits: Pexels

Use A Humidifier

Maintain indoor humidity to prevent dryness and irritation in your lungs.

Image Credits: Pexels

Clean Indoor Air

Ventilate daily and avoid smoke, incense, and harsh cleaning chemicals.

Image Credits: Pexels

Lung-Friendly Foods

Include fruits, leafy greens, turmeric, ginger, and vitamin-rich foods in your diet.

Image Credits: Pexels

Exercise Regularly

Daily brisk walks or yoga improve lung capacity and circulation.

Image Credits: Pexels

Avoid Smoking

Tobacco smoke is the biggest threat to winter lung health, so avoid first- and second-hand smoke.

Image Credits: Pexels

Protect Against Infections

Get your flu and COVID-19 vaccines, and wash hands frequently.

Image Credits: Pexels

Manage Chronic Conditions

If you have asthma or COPD, follow your treatment plan and keep inhalers handy.

Image Credits: Pexels

Image Credits: Pexels

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here