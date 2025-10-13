How To Keep Your Lungs Healthy

Image Credits: Pexels
Cold air, pollution, and infections can strain your lungs during winters. Here's how to protect them.
Winter air is dry and polluted, making breathing harder and infections easier.
Wrap a scarf over your nose and mouth to warm and humidify the air you breathe outdoors.
Drinking enough fluids keeps mucus thin and your airways clear.
Maintain indoor humidity to prevent dryness and irritation in your lungs.
Ventilate daily and avoid smoke, incense, and harsh cleaning chemicals.
Include fruits, leafy greens, turmeric, ginger, and vitamin-rich foods in your diet.
Daily brisk walks or yoga improve lung capacity and circulation.
Tobacco smoke is the biggest threat to winter lung health, so avoid first- and second-hand smoke.
Get your flu and COVID-19 vaccines, and wash hands frequently.
If you have asthma or COPD, follow your treatment plan and keep inhalers handy.
