How To Increase Your Exercise Endurance

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To increase your exercise endurance, you need to balance your diet, nutrition, hydration, and recovery strategies.
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Studies suggest that alternating short bursts of intense physical activity with proper recovery periods can improve heart and respiratory endurance.
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Studies suggest that people can benefit from progressively increasing weights or doing sets that can build muscular endurance.
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You need to eat a combination of complex carbs, protein, and electrolytes to maintain proper stamina and exercise for longer durations.
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Even mild dehydration reduces endurance capacity, so hydrating via electrolyte-rich drinks is necessary.
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You need to rest to allow the muscles to repair and adapt; sleeping for at least 7 to 9 hours is necessary.
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Image Credit: Pexels
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