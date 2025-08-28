How To Increase Metabolism For Weight Loss

Image Credits: Pexels
Metabolism is how your body burns calories for energy. A faster metabolism can make weight loss easier, but it's not just about genetics. Smart lifestyle choices can rev it up!
Drinking enough water helps your body process calories efficiently. Cold water may give a small extra boost.
Protein has a high thermic effect, so your body burns more calories digesting it compared to carbs or fats.
Muscle burns more calories than fat, even at rest. Strength training 2-3 times a week is key for revving metabolism.
Don't just rely on workouts. Simple habits like walking after meals, taking stairs, or stretching at your desk help burn more calories.
A balanced breakfast wakes up your metabolism after an overnight fast. Think oats, fruits, nuts, or dahi with seeds.
Chillies and spices like black pepper contain compounds that slightly increase calorie burn. Add them wisely to your meals.
Lack of sleep slows metabolism and disrupts hunger hormones. Aim for 7-8 hours of quality rest.
Chronic stress increases cortisol, which can lead to fat storage and sluggish metabolism. Try yoga, meditation, or mindful breathing.
Low vitamin D is linked to slower metabolism and weight gain. Morning sunlight and fortified foods can help.
