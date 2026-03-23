How To Increase Immunity During Seasonal Changes

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Sudden seasonal changes take a toll on your immune system functioning and weaken your system, as well as leave it vulnerable to developing infections. Here are some ways to increase your immunity.
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As the season changes, so does your self-care regimen, which involves introducing body temperature-regulating habits (hydration, hydrating foods, managing stress, and wearing clothes according to the weather).
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Consume high-nutrient-dense foods, as vitamins C,D, and E, and minerals are known to boost immune function.
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The trifecta of health lies in the antioxidants, polyphenols, and probiotics in seasonal diets that can nourish the body from the inside.
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Focus on your sleep quality, managing your stress levels, and introducing physical activity to balance your mental and physical well-being.
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Pollution, allergens, and temperature changes can wreak havoc on your immune system, so deploying preventive strategies is essential.
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Get vaccinated against seasonal flu infections to reduce your chances of contracting infections that can worsen your bodily functions.
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