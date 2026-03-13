How To Get Deep Sleep

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Image Credit: Unsplash
You need the required physical activity as per your age, lifestyle, and daily routine to get high-quality, deep sleep.
Blue light from devices can disrupt your sleep hormone and lead to sleep cycle delays, especially before bed.
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A sleep environment where your surroundings are quiet, there is darkness, and the temperature is between 15 and 19 degrees can result in deep sleep.
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Having a consistent cooling-down and slowing-down routine before bed can help improve your sleep quality.
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Eating your dinner between 7:30 and 8:30 can give your body enough time to slow down and improve sleep latency.
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Studies suggest that sleep disorders like insomnia, apnoea, and many more can affect sleep quality.
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