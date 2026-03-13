How To Get Deep Sleep

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                 Image Credit: Unsplash

You need the required physical activity as per your age, lifestyle, and daily routine to get high-quality, deep sleep.

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Blue light from devices can disrupt your sleep hormone and lead to sleep cycle delays, especially before bed.


Reduce Exposure To Blue Light

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

A sleep environment where your surroundings are quiet, there is darkness, and the temperature is between 15 and 19 degrees can result in deep sleep.

A Cool Sleep Environment

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Having a consistent cooling-down and slowing-down routine before bed can help improve your sleep quality.



Relaxation Before Bed

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Eating your dinner between 7:30 and 8:30 can give your body enough time to slow down and improve sleep latency.

Have An Early Dinner

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Studies suggest that sleep disorders like insomnia, apnoea, and many more can affect sleep quality.

Seek Treatment For Sleep Disorders

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