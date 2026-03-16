How To Control Your Heart Disease Risk

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Heart disease is a result of genetics, lifestyle and the exact level of bad-to-good cholesterol in the body.

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Manage Chronic Diseases

The exact level of LDL and HDL cholesterol can affect plaque formation in the arteries, which needs to be managed through the right dietary choices. 

Balance Cholesterol Levels 

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Adults need 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week to lower their overall chances of developing heart disease.

Regular Physical Activity 

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Manage Chronic Diseases

People need to control the problems with blood pressure management, like hypertension, as it tends to put excess pressure on the heart's arteries. 

Blood Pressure Management

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Manage Chronic Diseases

Tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption can cause problems with irregular heartbeat and high blood pressure, increasing heart stress. 

Quit Smoking And Alcohol

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Multiple studies suggest that people need to manage their blood sugar levels and take prescribed medications if necessary.

Blood Sugar

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Manage Chronic Diseases

Chronic stress or depression can increase heart disease risk and can even lead to problems with plaque formation in the arteries. 

Lower Stress

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Going for your physical health check-up is important to figure out your heart's condition through ECG or stress tests that can signal an issue. 

Regular Health Screenings

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