How To Control Your Heart Disease Risk

Image Credit: Unsplash
Heart disease is a result of genetics, lifestyle and the exact level of bad-to-good cholesterol in the body.
Image Credit: Unsplash
The exact level of LDL and HDL cholesterol can affect plaque formation in the arteries, which needs to be managed through the right dietary choices.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Adults need 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week to lower their overall chances of developing heart disease.
Image Credit: Unsplash
People need to control the problems with blood pressure management, like hypertension, as it tends to put excess pressure on the heart's arteries.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption can cause problems with irregular heartbeat and high blood pressure, increasing heart stress.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Multiple studies suggest that people need to manage their blood sugar levels and take prescribed medications if necessary.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Chronic stress or depression can increase heart disease risk and can even lead to problems with plaque formation in the arteries.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Going for your physical health check-up is important to figure out your heart's condition through ECG or stress tests that can signal an issue.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: