How To Boost Vitamin D Levels


Vitamin D is essential for your bones, immune system, mental health, and overall well-being. Here are some ways to boost vitamin D levels.

Sunlight

Sunlight helps your body produce vitamin D naturally. Aim for about 15-30 minutes of sun exposure several times a week.

Food sources

Foods such as fatty fish (like salmon and mackerel), fortified foods (like milk, orange juice, and cereals), and eggs are good sources of vitamin D.

Mushrooms

Especially those that are exposed to UV light are good sources of vitamin D.

Cheese

Certain types, like Swiss and cheddar, contain smaller amounts of vitamin D.

Supplements

Consider taking a vitamin D supplement only after consulting a healthcare professional for appropriate dosage.

Manage weight

Vitamin D is fat-soluble, which means that being overweight can affect its metabolism.

Check your levels

Get your levels checked regularly and discuss supplementation with your doctor if necessary.

