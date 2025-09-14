How To Boost Vitamin D Levels

Image Credits: Pexels
Vitamin D is essential for your bones, immune system, mental health, and overall well-being. Here are some ways to boost vitamin D levels.
Image Credits: Pexels
Sunlight helps your body produce vitamin D naturally. Aim for about 15-30 minutes of sun exposure several times a week.
Image Credits: Pexels
Foods such as fatty fish (like salmon and mackerel), fortified foods (like milk, orange juice, and cereals), and eggs are good sources of vitamin D.
Image Credits: Pexels
Especially those that are exposed to UV light are good sources of vitamin D.
Image Credits: Pexels
Certain types, like Swiss and cheddar, contain smaller amounts of vitamin D.
Image Credits: Pexels
Consider taking a vitamin D supplement only after consulting a healthcare professional for appropriate dosage.
Image Credits: Pexels
Vitamin D is fat-soluble, which means that being overweight can affect its metabolism.
Image Credits: Pexels
Get your levels checked regularly and discuss supplementation with your doctor if necessary.
Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels
