How To Avoid Sickness During Season Change

Sudden shifts in temperature and humidity weaken our immunity and help viruses thrive. Here's how to bolster your immunity against them.
Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, protein, vitamin C, and zinc to stay protected.
Getting 7-8 hours of quality sleep boosts your body's natural defences against infections.
Exercise regularly but avoid overexertion in extreme weather to prevent fatigue and illness.
Frequent handwashing and sanitising keep germs and infections at bay.
Use masks, nasal rinses, and keep indoor air clean to reduce pollen and dust exposure.
Choosing foods that grow naturally in the season helps your body adapt to climate changes.
Drink plenty of water and herbal teas to support digestion and flush out toxins.
Include curd and fermented foods to strengthen gut bacteria and boost overall immunity.
An annual flu shot and timely vaccines help prevent common seasonal infections.
