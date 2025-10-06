How To Avoid Sickness During Season Change


Image Credits: Pexels


Sudden shifts in temperature and humidity weaken our immunity and help viruses thrive. Here's how to bolster your immunity against them.

Image Credits: Pexels

Strengthen Immunity

Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, protein, vitamin C, and zinc to stay protected.

Image Credits: Pexels

Prioritize Sleep

Getting 7-8 hours of quality sleep boosts your body's natural defences against infections.

Image Credits: Pexels

Stay Active

Exercise regularly but avoid overexertion in extreme weather to prevent fatigue and illness.

Image Credits: Pexels

Practice Hygiene

Frequent handwashing and sanitising keep germs and infections at bay.

Image Credits: Pexels

Manage Allergies

Use masks, nasal rinses, and keep indoor air clean to reduce pollen and dust exposure.

Image Credits: Pexels

Seasonal Diet

Choosing foods that grow naturally in the season helps your body adapt to climate changes.

Image Credits: Pexels

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water and herbal teas to support digestion and flush out toxins.

Image Credits: Pexels

Support Your Gut

Include curd and fermented foods to strengthen gut bacteria and boost overall immunity.

Image Credits: Pexels

Vaccinations

An annual flu shot and timely vaccines help prevent common seasonal infections.

Image Credits: Pexels

Image Credits: Pexels

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here