How Gond Kaitra Aids In Gut Health

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Gond katira is a naturally cooling ingredient that needs to be eaten in the summer months in controlled doses to reap its health benefits. 

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Manage Chronic Diseases

The traditionally Indian ingredient acts as a natural prebiotic which supplies the gut with good bacteria. 

The Prebiotic Provider

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Manage Chronic Diseases

It is rich in soluble dietary fibre, which makes it function as a laxative. 

Nature's Gentle Laxative

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Manage Chronic Diseases

It forms a gel-like substance and forms a thin, protective mucosa-like lining over the stomach wall, offering comfort. 

A Soothing Balm For Gastritis

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Manage Chronic Diseases

Gond katira has a high fibre content, which makes you feel fuller for longer, preventing the blood sugar spikes that lead to hunger and overeating.

Metabolic Regulation And Satiety

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Manage Chronic Diseases

The polyphenols show protective effects against systemic inflammation in the body that increases chronic disease risk. 


Anti-Inflammatory Properties

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