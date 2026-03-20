How Gond Kaitra Aids In Gut Health

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Gond katira is a naturally cooling ingredient that needs to be eaten in the summer months in controlled doses to reap its health benefits.
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The traditionally Indian ingredient acts as a natural prebiotic which supplies the gut with good bacteria.
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It is rich in soluble dietary fibre, which makes it function as a laxative.
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It forms a gel-like substance and forms a thin, protective mucosa-like lining over the stomach wall, offering comfort.
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Gond katira has a high fibre content, which makes you feel fuller for longer, preventing the blood sugar spikes that lead to hunger and overeating.
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The polyphenols show protective effects against systemic inflammation in the body that increases chronic disease risk.
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