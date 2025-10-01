How Does Ozempic Help With Weight Loss?


Ozempic is a prescription drug primarily used for the management of type-2 diabetes. It contains the active ingredient semaglutide, which mimics a natural hormone in the body that helps regulate blood sugar levels.

The mechanism

Ozempic is a GLP-1 receptor agonist, which means it stimulates insulin secretion in response to food and slows gastric emptying. This helps to lower blood sugar levels after meals.

Ozempic for weight loss

One of the benefits of Ozempic is its potential to aid in weight loss, making it helpful for those who are overweight or obese alongside managing their diabetes.

Ozempic helps with weight loss by reducing appetite, slowing digestion, and improving satiety.

By interacting with the brain, Ozempic signals that you are full and satisfied, which helps reduce overall calorie intake. 

Dosage

Ozempic is typically administered as a once-weekly injection.

Side effects

While Ozempic is generally safe, the most common side effects are nausea, vomiting, constipation, and diarrhoea, especially in the first few weeks as the body adjustst

Severe side-effects

Some people may experience gallbladder issues, kidney strain, or rare but serious inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis). 

Ozempic can be a beneficial part of diabetes management. However, it is important to discuss potential risks and side effects with your doctor.

