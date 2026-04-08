Home Remedies For Scratchy Throat

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A scratchy throat is caused by viral infections or upper respiratory infections that cause the airways to become inflamed.
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Ginger acts as an anti-inflammatory that can soothe the throat when consumed by infusing it in liquid.
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Chamomile is a known calming tea that helps soothe the irritated airways.
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Mulethi, or liquorice root, is a known reliever of a sore throat that can help improve the throat's condition.
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Honey is a throat soother, and lemon has vitamin C that boosts the immune system.
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If the scratchy throat is due to a viral infection, then steam inhalation can help ease the mucus membranes.
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This is key to ensuring a faster recovery and ensuring your immune system functions optimally to rid the body of possible infection.
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Warming foods such as soups, broths, and soft fruits can soothe an itchy throat.
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