High-Protein Indian Breakfast Options 

A high-protein breakfast helps maintain energy levels, supports muscle health and keeps you full for longer.
Besan cheela is light, tasty, healthy and most importantly loaded with protein.
Stuff it into a roti, roast a few cubes of it, make a bhurji or eat it raw.
Sprouted green gram mixed with chopped vegetables and a dressing of lemon and spices is a protein-packed option.
Replace semolina with quinoa for a protein-rich version of the traditional upma, loaded with vegetables.
Made from ground moong dal (green gram), these savoury pancakes can be filled with vegetables and served with yogurt.
Chickpeas are a great source of plant-based protein and fibre, making this a nourishing breakfast option that will keep you full for hours.
Made from fermented rice and urad dal, idlis offer a balanced mix of protein, carbs, and fibre.
