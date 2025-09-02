High-Protein Indian Breakfast Options 


A high-protein breakfast helps maintain energy levels, supports muscle health and keeps you full for longer.

Besan chilla

Besan cheela is light, tasty, healthy and most importantly loaded with protein. 

Paneer

Stuff it into a roti, roast a few cubes of it, make a bhurji or eat it raw. 

Sprouted moong

Sprouted green gram mixed with chopped vegetables and a dressing of lemon and spices is a protein-packed option.

Quinoa upma

Replace semolina with quinoa for a protein-rich version of the traditional upma, loaded with vegetables.

Moong dal chilla

Made from ground moong dal (green gram), these savoury pancakes can be filled with vegetables and served with yogurt.

Chickpea sandwich

Chickpeas are a great source of plant-based protein and fibre, making this a nourishing breakfast option that will keep you full for hours.

Idli sambar

Made from fermented rice and urad dal, idlis offer a balanced mix of protein, carbs, and fibre.

