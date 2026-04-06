Hidden Signs Of Belly Fat

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Belly fat is a visible sign of visceral fat deposition on your stomach area, so you need to pay attention to other hidden signs that may be signalling that you are putting on weight.
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When your belly fat is visibly bigger than what your body needs, even in people with a normal weight, heart disease may be greater.
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Studies suggest that a waist circumference that involves more than the established guidelines needs to be addressed via strict adherence.
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If you are facing issues with your blood sugar, then you need to address your belly fat.
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When your body is chronically inflamed, then belly fat becomes much more visible.
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Excessive belly fat can cause issues while turning during sleep and lead to poor sleep quality.
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