Hidden Signs Of Belly Fat

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Belly fat is a visible sign of visceral fat deposition on your stomach area, so you need to pay attention to other hidden signs that may be signalling that you are putting on weight. 

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

When your belly fat is visibly bigger than what your body needs, even in people with a normal weight, heart disease may be greater. 

Heart Disease

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Studies suggest that a waist circumference that involves more than the established guidelines needs to be addressed via strict adherence. 


Elevated Waist Circumference

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

If you are facing issues with your blood sugar, then you need to address your belly fat. 

Insulin Resistance

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

When your body is chronically inflamed, then belly fat becomes much more visible. 

Chronic Inflammation

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Excessive belly fat can cause issues while turning during sleep and lead to poor sleep quality.

Sleep Disturbance

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