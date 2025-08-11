Healthy Coffee Alternatives 


Excessive caffeine consumption can cause jitters, digestive distress and even headaches in some. Here we've a few healthy coffee alternatives that can help boost energy levels without the side-effects.

Matcha tea

Matcha is finely ground green tea powder that contains L-theanine, which promotes a smooth energy boost and is rich in antioxidants.

Desi chai

Made from black tea and spices, chai provides a moderate caffeine boost and is packed with health benefits from ingredients like ginger and cardamom.

Golden milk

A blend of turmeric, milk, and spices like pepper, boasts anti-inflammatory properties and can provide a gentle energy lift.

Coconut water

A natural electrolyte source that helps with hydration, coconut water can be an excellent way to naturally revitalise energy levels.

Beet juice

Rich in nitrates, beet juice can improve blood flow and endurance, making it a great pre-workout drink that helps boost energy.

Smoothies

A smoothie can provide sustained energy, especially when you add ingredients like spinach, banana, or nut butter for an extra boost.

Kombucha

This fermented tea drink is rich in probiotics and can give you a refreshing energy boost due to its natural caffeine content and B vitamins.

