Healthy Breakfast: Power Ingredients For Women

These nutrient-dense ingredients provide steady energy, better hormone balance, iron and calcium support, heart–brain benefits, and gut health. Every woman should add them to their breakfast to kickstart healthy mornings.
A source of complete protein, vitamin B12 and choline, an egg a day (boiled or poached) provides a great start.
Rich in soluble fibre (beta-glucan) and iron, oats are great for cholesterol management and satiety.
Loaded with calcium, iron, fibre, this popular Indian millet is great for bones and reduces anaemia risk.
Packed with plant protein, folate, iron and other micronutrients, sprouted moong is also gentle on gut.
All chickpea variants are rich in protein, fibre and iron, have a low GI, but provide steady energy.
A bowl of dahi will provide you with plenty of probiotics for gut health, plus protein and calcium.
Densely packed with protein and calcium, paneer keeps you full for longer and is quite versatile too.
Rich in vitamin E, healthy fats and magnesium, almonds are great for skin health and PMS management.
Packed with omega-3 fatty acids, lingans and fibre, flaxseeds are great for hormone health and more.
Very high vitamin C, amla or Indian gooseberries boost immunity and iron absorption.
