Healthy Breakfast: Power Ingredients For Women


Image Credits: Pexels


These nutrient-dense ingredients provide steady energy, better hormone balance, iron and calcium support, heart–brain benefits, and gut health. Every woman should add them to their breakfast to kickstart healthy mornings.

Image Credits: Pexels

Whole Eggs

A source of complete protein, vitamin B12 and choline, an egg a day (boiled or poached) provides a great start.

Image Credits: Pexels

Oats

Rich in soluble fibre (beta-glucan) and iron, oats are great for cholesterol management and satiety.

Image Credits: Pexels

Ragi

Loaded with calcium, iron, fibre, this popular Indian millet is great for bones and reduces anaemia risk.

Image Credits: Unsplash

Sprouted Moong

Packed with plant protein, folate, iron and other micronutrients, sprouted moong is also gentle on gut.

Image Credits: Pexels

Chickpeas

All chickpea variants are rich in protein, fibre and iron, have a low GI, but provide steady energy.

Image Credits: Pexels

Plain Dahi

A bowl of dahi will provide you with plenty of probiotics for gut health, plus protein and calcium.

Image Credits: Pexels

Paneer

Densely packed with protein and calcium, paneer keeps you full for longer and is quite versatile too.

Image Credits: Pexels

Almonds

Rich in vitamin E, healthy fats and magnesium, almonds are great for skin health and PMS management.

Image Credits: Pexels

Flaxseeds

Packed with omega-3 fatty acids, lingans and fibre, flaxseeds are great for hormone health and more. 

Image Credits: Pexels

Amla

Very high vitamin C, amla or Indian gooseberries boost immunity and iron absorption.

Image Credits: Unsplash

Image Credits: Pexels

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here