Health Risks Of Eating Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are considered healthy seeds that have wide-ranging health benefits, but there are some health risks involved with chia seeds.

Chia seeds expand upon soaking, so people with swallowing disorders can suffer from choking if they consume them.

Choking Hazard

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) symptoms can worsen if chia seeds are eaten, so people should be careful.

Worsen IBS Symptoms

Chia seeds have ALA omega-3, which may have a mild antiplatelet effect; hence, consulting a doctor is necessary.


Interference With Medications

Consuming a gel-like substance formed by chia seeds could further complicate digestion.

Impact On Digestion

Although rare, people who are allergic to chia seeds can have an allergic reaction.

Allergic Reaction

