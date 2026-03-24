Health Risks Of Drinking Bubble Tea

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Bubble tea is a trending drink that has become a must-have food item, but did you know that there are significant health risks involved with its consumption?
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Bubble tea is a sugar bomb as it contains triple the amount of sugar as a normal cup of coffee, and its high sugar content can lead to diabetes and obesity when consumed in excess.
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The tapioca pearls used in the bubble tea preparation can choke you if they get stuck to the back of your throat.
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Depending on the type of tea used, bubble tea contains a high dose of caffeine, which leads to anxiety and depression like behaviours in animal studies.
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Bubble tea contains tapioca pearls, which can get stuck at the back of your teeth, and the excess sugar content in it can cause cavities.
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There are preservatives, artificial sweeteners, and additives added to bubble tea that prolong its life but lead to digestive issues.
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The addition of tapioca pearls can add 200 calories per serving, which makes bubble tea an extremely high-calorie drink.
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