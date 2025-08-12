Health Hazards Of Instant Noodles

Image Credits: Pexels
Instant noodles are convenient; however, they are generally considered unhealthy due to their high sodium content, saturated fats, and low nutritional value.
Artificial additives and preservatives can also contribute to potential health risks.
Excessive sodium intake can lead to hypertension and increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney problems.
Instant noodles are generally high in saturated fats, which can raise cholesterol, make you gain weight and increase overall disease risk.
Instant noodles are generally high in calories with zero or low nutritional value.
Instant noodles are typically made from refined wheat flour, which has a high glycemic index.
Instant noodles are low in dietary fibre as they are made from refined flour. Excessive consumption can lead to digestive issues such as constipation.
Instant noodles are calorie-dense with low satiety. Over-consumption of calorie-dense foods without feeling full can contribute to weight gain.
