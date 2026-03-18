Health Benefits Of Watermelon Juice

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Watermelon juice can be prepared by grinding watermelon fruit or by using specialised equipment to extract it.
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Studies indicate that watermelon juice consumption has a direct link to lower blood pressure.
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Watermelon juice has the ability to improve heart health markers, especially during blood sugar challenges.
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The 90% water content in it can help provide hydration and increase the replenishing factor by consumption of cold-pressed watermelon juice.
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Watermelon contains special compounds that can relieve stress and help provide better support to your body during the summer months.
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The summer hydrating drink has specific properties that can lower heart health risk factors.
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Image Credit: Pexels
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