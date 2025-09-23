Image Credits: Pexels
Samak rice, also known as barnyard millet or sama rice, is a nutritious grain often consumed during Navratri fasting. Here are some health benefits of samak rice.
Samak rice is naturally gluten-free, making it a great alternative for those with celiac disease or gluten intolerance.
Samak rice has low phytic acid, which is an anti-nutrient found naturally in plants. So eating samak rice can help you reap the benefits of eating fruits or other nutritious food.
Samak is a good source of vitamins and minerals, including iron, calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, which are essential for overall health.
Samak rice is high in dietary fibre, which aids in digestion, helps regulate blood sugar levels, and promotes a feeling of fullness.
It has a low glycemic index, making it suitable for diabetics as it helps maintain stable blood sugar levels.
Due to its high fibre and protein content, samak rice can help in weight management by keeping you full longer and reducing overall calorie intake.
