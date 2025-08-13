Health Benefits Of Pumpkin Seeds


Pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of magnesium, along with protein, healthy fats, fibre, zinc, and antioxidants.

Omega-3s

Pumpkin seeds also contain plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart and brain health. 

Boosts energy levels

Pumpkin seeds help maintain steady energy levels throughout the day by stabilising blood sugar and preventing energy crashes. 

Heart health

Pumpkin seeds can improve cardiovascular health as they contain heart-friendly nutrients like magnesium, potassium, and healthy fats.

Blood sugar control

Pumpkin seeds have a low glycemic index and are packed with fibre, making them an excellent choice for diabetics.

Brain function

Pumpkin seeds are rich in nutrients which are essential for brain function, memory, and concentration.

Skin and hair

The zinc and vitamin E in pumpkin seeds can help nourish your hair and skin, promoting hair and skin health.

Improves sleep

Pumpkin seeds are rich in magnesium, which is known to promote better sleep.

