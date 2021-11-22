Health Benefits Of Nutmeg

Image Credit: Unsplash
Nutmeg is one of the spices that grow on the evergreen trees. Its scientific classification is Myristica fragrans and is native to islands near Indonesia. It grows in tropical areas of the world and southern part of India in Kerala.
Nutmeg is a delicate, slightly sweet spice that is widely used in cuisines including both Asian and western recipes. The essential oils from the extract of nutmeg are highly beneficial to health, and are frequently used in herbal medicines.
It is a fragrant additions to food that brings a little kick of warmth and curious complexity. Apart from being used in various cuisines around the world it has beneficial properties like -
Nutmeg is a natural tonic for the body which helps to improve one's overall health. It helps cleanse toxins that may be stored in the kidney and liver from alcohol, drugs, pollution, food or natural organic toxins.
Nutmeg has a high content of magnesium, an essential mineral in the body that reduces nerve tension, and stimulates the release of serotonin which is a hormone that creates the feelings of relaxation or sedation.
Serotonin is changed to melatonin in the brain, which is a sleep inducer. Just add a pinch of nutmeg to a class of warm milk to rectify your insomnia.
It contains similar compounds as menthol, which has natural pain-relieving characteristics. Therefore, by adding nutmeg to your food, you can reduce associated pain from wounds, injuries, strains, and chronic inflammation from conditions like arthritis.
It is an excellent spice that aids indigestion, helps ease acidity and constipation. It induces the secretion of various gastric and intestinal juices that ease the digestive processes. Just sprinkle a pinch of nutmeg on salads, desserts or any other dish.
The active antibacterial components of nutmeg help to fight against conditions like halitosis, also known as bad breath. It kills the bacteria that causes this and boosts the immunity of your gums and teeth.
This is why nutmeg and its extracts are commonly found in toothpastes and mouthwashes. This wonder spice is also very effective to cure gum disease and prevent dental plaque and bacterial growth in the mouth.
