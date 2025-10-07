Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder

Image Credits: Pexels
Moringa oleifera, also known as drumstick tree or sahjan, is a nutrient-dense plant long used in traditional Ayurveda.
Moringa leaves are rich in vitamins A, C and E, calcium, potassium, iron, and essential amino acids.
Its high levels of flavonoids and polyphenols help fight free-radical damage and slow cellular aging.
Vitamin C, zinc, and plant compounds in moringa strengthen immune defence and help ward off infections.
Studies show moringa powder can lower fasting glucose and improve insulin sensitivity in diabetics.
Regular intake may reduce LDL cholesterol, improve blood lipids, and support overall cardiovascular function.
Moringa powder's iron and magnesium content helps beat tiredness and enhances stamina naturally.
Bioactive compounds like isothiocyanates reduce chronic inflammation linked to arthritis and metabolic disease.
The plant's fibre aids bowel movement, supports gut bacteria, and helps prevent constipation.
