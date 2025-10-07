Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder


Moringa oleifera, also known as drumstick tree or sahjan, is a nutrient-dense plant long used in traditional Ayurveda.

Nutrient Dense

Moringa leaves are rich in vitamins A, C and E, calcium, potassium, iron, and essential amino acids.

Antioxidant Source

Its high levels of flavonoids and polyphenols help fight free-radical damage and slow cellular aging.

Supports Immunity

Vitamin C, zinc, and plant compounds in moringa strengthen immune defence and help ward off infections.

Glucose Balance

Studies show moringa powder can lower fasting glucose and improve insulin sensitivity in diabetics.

Heart Health

Regular intake may reduce LDL cholesterol, improve blood lipids, and support overall cardiovascular function.

Boosts Energy

Moringa powder's iron and magnesium content helps beat tiredness and enhances stamina naturally.

Anti-Inflammatory

Bioactive compounds like isothiocyanates reduce chronic inflammation linked to arthritis and metabolic disease.

Digestive Health

The plant's fibre aids bowel movement, supports gut bacteria, and helps prevent constipation.

