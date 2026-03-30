Health Benefits Of Moong Dal

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Moong dal is a nutrient-dense legume that has been studied in multiple peer-reviewed journals that support its health benefits. But you need to balance the portion size and timing.

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Manage Chronic Diseases

Moong dal contains 22 g of protein per 100 g, which is beneficial for providing plant-based protein.

High-Quality Plant Protein

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Manage Chronic Diseases

A 1-cup serving of moong dal contains 15.4 g of dietary fibre, which makes it provide gut health-boosting properties.


Rich In Fibre

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Manage Chronic Diseases

Moong dal contains flavonoids, phenolic acid, and phytosterols that improve antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.

Bioactive Compounds

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Manage Chronic Diseases

The legume is shown to reduce cholesterol and even improve heart health risk factors.

Heart Health Impacts

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Manage Chronic Diseases

People can benefit from moong dal consumption as it helps support liver health by improving its ability to filter toxins.

Liver Health

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