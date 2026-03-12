Health Benefits Of Lauki Juice

Lauki juice is normally prepared from bottle gourd, which is hydrating, low in calories, and rich in fibre. It has plenty of vitamin C and potassium.

It has 96% water, which makes it a great way to hydrate and beat the heat.


Hydrating Drink

Lauki juice has properties that can help relieve constipation and soothe acidity.

Digestive Health

The low caloric value and its ability to boost how the body breaks down food into energy can actively support fat loss.



Weight Regulation

The high potassium content in lauki juice is known to regulate blood pressure.

Blood Pressure Management

Lauki juice is rich in vitamin C and fibre content and has ample essential nutrients that make it beneficial.

Supply Of Nutrients

