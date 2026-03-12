Health Benefits Of Lauki Juice

Image Credit: Unsplash
Lauki juice is normally prepared from bottle gourd, which is hydrating, low in calories, and rich in fibre. It has plenty of vitamin C and potassium.
Image Credit: Unsplash
It has 96% water, which makes it a great way to hydrate and beat the heat.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Lauki juice has properties that can help relieve constipation and soothe acidity.
Image Credit: Unsplash
The low caloric value and its ability to boost how the body breaks down food into energy can actively support fat loss.
Image Credit: Unsplash
The high potassium content in lauki juice is known to regulate blood pressure.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Lauki juice is rich in vitamin C and fibre content and has ample essential nutrients that make it beneficial.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: